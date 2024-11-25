Manipur: Mass Rally In Imphal East Protests Re-Imposition Of AFSPA

NET Web Desk

Hundreds of protesters, led predominantly by women, took to the streets of Imphal East on Monday, defying curfew orders to demand the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, in Manipur. The rally, organized by the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) Imphal East District Committee, Nupi Khunai (Yairipok), and six other organizations, witnessed large participation, with demonstrators calling for justice and an end to the “draconian law.”

The rally began at Kongba Bazaar, with participants carrying banners denouncing violence and urging authorities to ensure accountability for human rights violations. Slogans such as “Remove AFSPA from the state,” “Stop the imposition of draconian laws,” and “Stop killing women and children” echoed throughout the march.

The procession, which aimed to reach the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, was stopped by a large contingent of security forces at Konung Mamang, just three kilometers into the march. Protesters later returned to their starting point for a meeting.

Protesters emphasized the detrimental impact of AFSPA on human rights and urged for sustained efforts to protect civil liberties and restore peace in Manipur. The rally also brought attention to the ongoing unrest in Jiribam and other affected areas.