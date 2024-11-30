Manipur: Protests Erupt At Leimakhong Over Disappearance Of Meitei Man From Army Camp

NET Web Desk

Protests erupted outside the Leimakhong Army Camp of the 57th Mountain Division, Imphal West following the mysterious disappearance of Kamalbabu Laishram, a supervisor in the Military Engineering Cell, who has been missing since November 25. Kamalbabu’s family and community are demanding urgent answers, alleging negligence and foul play by the army.

According to his wife, Laishram Ongbi Koijam Bellorani , Kamalbabu entered the camp on the day of his disappearance, as verified by entry records. However, there is no record of his exit, raising serious questions about his fate. “I was informed in the evening that my husband had disappeared. His phone was switched off. I want my husband alive, and the army must take responsibility for finding him. He went missing within their campus, and it is their duty to ensure his safe return,” Bellorani said, holding back tears as she joined the demonstrators.

Chanting slogans like “57th Mountain Division, down down!” and “We want Kamalbabu alive!” protestors have gathered in growing numbers outside the army camp. The demonstrations have intensified as allegations of negligence and suspicions of foul play mount.