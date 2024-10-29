Tripura Police Register Case Against Eight Suspects in Shocking Assault and Public Shaming of Woman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 28, 2024: A disturbing incident of public shaming and assault has led the Tripura Police to register a case against seven to eight individuals for the alleged brutal disrobing and assault of a married woman in the Bagber area of Sepahijala district. The attack reportedly took place on October 17, 2024, when the woman was allegedly found in a compromising situation with another individual. The incident has sparked outrage due to the inhumane treatment captured on video and circulated widely through WhatsApp.

According to available footage, the woman, identified as 28-year-old Manti Sarkar, was forcibly removed from a room, disrobed, and tied to a pole while subjected to severe assault in front of onlookers. The complainant reported that attempts to protect herself were thwarted, with attackers even recording the act on their phones. Though the videos have not surfaced on public platforms, they have been shared privately, raising questions about the privacy breach and psychological harm caused to the victim.

A formal complaint was lodged with Kalamchoura police station by Sarkar, naming the accused, who include individuals allegedly related to her husband. Her husband reportedly works abroad, and, in his absence, she became involved in an alleged relationship that led to the moral policing incident. Inspector Shyam Sankar Reang and SI Supratim Dey have taken charge of the investigation, and the case has been registered under sections 126, 87, 76, 117(2), and 3(5) of the BNS Act, 2023.

“We are actively investigating the matter,” said Officer-in-Charge Naru Gopal Deb, adding that the police are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. “The victim has identified seven to eight assailants, including several relatives of her husband,” he noted.

The police have assured the public that they are pursuing the accused rigorously, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance against acts of vigilante justice and moral policing. The case remains ongoing under Kalamchoura police station’s case number 2024 KLC 070, dated October 27, 2024.