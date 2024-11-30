Sikkim Shines At 1st North East Para Sports Meet 2024, Wins Four Medals

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s para-athletes made an impressive debut at the 1st North East Para Sports Meet 2024, held in Guwahati from November 27 to 29. Competing against over 500 athletes from eight North Eastern states in Swimming, Athletics, Badminton, and Table Tennis, Sikkim’s eight-member team returned with four medals.

Phuntsok Tashi Bhutia clinched a Gold in Table Tennis, while Sher Bahadur Mangar and Dik Bahadur Basnett secured Bronze in Shot Put. Nima Dorjee Tamang also earned a Bronze in the 100-meter freestyle swimming event.

The closing ceremony on November 29, held at Sarusajai Stadium, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sikkim’s team, supported by the Sports & Youth Affairs Department of the Government of Sikkim, was flagged off from Gangtok on November 26 by Raju Basnet, the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs.

Sikkim’s strong performance at the event has highlighted the state’s growing presence in para-sports, showcasing the talent and potential of its athletes on a regional platform.