Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Calls for Cessation of Medical Services to Bangladeshi Citizens Amid Flag Insult Controversy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 30, 2024: Tripura’s Animal Resource Development, Fisheries and Scheduled Caste Welfare minister Sudhangshu Das has made a strong appeal to halt medical services provided to Bangladeshi citizens, citing the alleged insult of the Indian national flag in Bangladesh. The minister’s statement has sparked protests and support from various quarters, including a private hospital in Agartala, which announced its decision to cease treating Bangladeshi patients.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Minister Das expressed his outrage over the incidents. “The uneducated, barbaric madrasa-style jihadis who have disrespected the national flag of my country are coming here and availing all kinds of services, including medical treatment,” he posted. He urged Indian citizens, particularly medical professionals, to take a stand. “Those who are the good children of Mother India will immediately stop providing medical and other services to these jihadis. I humbly request all doctors to raise their voices against this inhumanity and the insult to our national flag,” he added.

The minister’s comments follow reports of persecution against minorities, arrests of Hindu monks, and viral videos allegedly showing acts of disrespect toward the Indian flag in Bangladesh. The situation has fueled public sentiment, culminating in protests demanding a cessation of cross-border medical services.

In Agartala, ILS Hospital became a focal point for such demonstrations. Protesters gathered outside the hospital, chanting slogans and voicing their anger. “We will not tolerate the insult of our national flag. Our next step is to take this demand to GB Hospital,” a protester told reporters.

Responding to the public outcry, the ILS Hospital administration announced its decision to discontinue medical services for Bangladeshi citizens. “This is our way of protesting against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and the disrespect shown to our nation,” said a hospital representative.

The escalating tension highlights growing discontent over cross-border relations, with many demanding stricter measures against alleged anti-India activities in Bangladesh.