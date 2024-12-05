Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Govt’s Beef Ban In Public Places Lauded By BJP Leaders

The Assam government has imposed a complete ban on the consumption of beef in public places, including hotels, restaurants, and community events. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting, extending the previous restriction that applied within a five-kilometer radius of temples and prayer sites.

The new ban, effective immediately, prohibits the serving and consumption of beef in all public spaces across the state. Violators will face penalties as outlined under the law.

BJP leaders, including Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister Tankaram Verma and Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Tourism & Culture Jaiveer Singh, have expressed support for the decision. Verma highlighted the cultural importance of cows in India, while Singh referred to the ban as “commendable” and suggested it could be adopted elsewhere in the country.

Chief Minister Sarma also addressed the Congress party’s previous statements on beef consumption, noting that Assam already had laws in place to regulate the issue.

