Over 86,000 Visitors Throng Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival In 5 Days

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Dec 6: The silver jubilee edition of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival has drawn over 86,000 visitors in its first five days. The festival, which began on December 1 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, has become a major attraction, drawing both domestic and international tourists.

According to Toka E Tuccumi, Joint Director of Tourism, a total of 86,640 visitors have attended the festival so far, including 1,715 foreign tourists, 22,546 domestic tourists, and 62,379 locals.

The fifth day of the festival featured colorful traditional performances from the 18 recognized tribes of Nagaland, under the theme “Cultural Connect.” These performances, organized by the Department of Art and Culture, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the state.