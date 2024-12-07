Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Sikkim CM Bats For Improved Connectivity, Infrastructure in Northeast

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay emphasized the need for improved connectivity and infrastructure in the North East to unlock growth and drive progress.

Speaking at a technical discussion titled “Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East’s Progress for a Viksit Bharat” on the second day of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the region’s transformative potential and Sikkim’s unparalleled appeal as a premier tourism destination.

The discussion brought together prominent leaders, including Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha, and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma.

Chief Minister Tamang outlined Sikkim’s strengths and future potential, reaffirming his commitment to fostering collaborative initiatives that prioritize sustainable development, preserve cultural heritage, and promote economic prosperity.

The Chief Minister proposed making the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav an annual tradition to inspire continuous dialogue and progress. He also extended gratitude to the organizers for orchestrating the event with precision and excellence.