Manipur: Indian Army, Security Forces Recover Huge Arms And Ammunition Amid Ongoing Crisis

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army, along with security forces, has recovered 14 weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores in Manipur’s Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal districts. The recoveries come amidst sporadic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the violence-hit state.

Joint operations were carried out in these districts by the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, acting on specific intelligence inputs.

On December 2, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Loiching Ridge, Kangpokpi district, led to the recovery of one sniper rifle, one Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

On the same day in Phaikhothang village, Churachandpur district, another intelligence-based operation resulted in the recovery of one 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, one 9mm pistol, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Further joint operations were conducted in Thoubal district on December 4 and 6 in the areas of Fungei Ching and Pechi, respectively. The operation in Fungei Ching yielded one self-loading rifle, one carbine machine gun, one double-barrel rifle, two pistols, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores. The Pechi operation resulted in the recovery.