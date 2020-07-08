Sikkim: Health insurance cards distributed for the benefit of the economically weaker sections

NET News Desk

A distribution programme of Sikkim Manipal Swasthya Surakhsha Insurance Card and Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(PMJAY) Health Insurance Card was held today at Samman Bhawan in Sikkim. The programme was graced by the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) as the Chief Guest.

Sikkim Manipal Swasthya Surakhsha is a health scheme initiated by the Central Referral Hospital (Manipal) and sponsored by Government of Sikkim in order to provide added health care facilities and protection to the people from financial inabilities arising out of health setbacks. It covers hospitalization expenses in General Ward at CRH, 5th Mile to an extent of Rs. 1 lakh on a family floater basis and offers cashless treatment along with seven free OPD visits and 10 to 30% discount on CT Scans, MRIs and other tests. Under the scheme, upto five members of the family can be enrolled in a family plan.

The Sikkim Manipal Swasthya Suraksha has taken 1,202 families and 4,900 beneficiaries under its ambit in the State till date. The benefits of the scheme which started from 1st April 2020 can be availed till 31st March 2021.

The Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY is a health assurance scheme initiated by the Government of India and aims at providing health coverage of Rs. 5 lakhs annually per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private empanelled hospitals in India.

Chief Minister Tamang handed over the Sikkim Manipal Swasthya Suraksha Health Insurance Cards and PMJAY to the beneficiaries present of the State.

In his brief address, the CM stressed on the need for maximum awareness on these schemes at grassroot level so that economically weaker section of people from every corner of the State can avail for the health facilities being provided by the State and Central governments. The scheme is meant to reduce the burden arising during medical emergencies and is designed to help families of below poverty line with quality healthcare services, he added.

He reiterated that the health sector has always been the state government’s top priority and added that the people of Sikkim will be provided with maximum health benefits.

The CM informed that the State government will pay a premium of Rs. 2000 per annum and people who hold COI/domicile will be able to avail quality healthcare at Central Referral Hospital Manipal (CRH) for the insurance scheme. He also shared that the scheme will be further extended from the next financial year for the benefit of less privileged of the State. He further informed about the Mobile Village Clinic services which will be initiated in all districts from the next financial year, wherein quality healthcare will be provided at the doorstep of the people.

Additionally, dialysis facilities have been set up in all four districts which will be further taken up to the sub-divisional level, he added. Tamang further informed about the Mukhya Mantri Jeewan Raksha Kosh wherein the economically weaker section of people can avail for healthcare benefits.

On the occasion, incentives were also provided to six (6)progressive farmers of Khamdong Singtam constituency in order to encourage and motivate them towards the farming sector.

The distribution programme also had the presence of Deputy Speaker, SLA, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Political Secretary to HCM, Confidential Secretary, Vice Chancellor, Sikkim Manipal University, and other dignitaries.

Source: IPR Sikkim