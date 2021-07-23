To Remove Racism Tag MLB Team ‘Cleveland Indians’ Changes Its Name To ‘Guardians’

NET Web Desk

The major League Baseball team known by the name of Cleveland Indians, since 1915 will now be called as the Guardians. The major change was announced via Twitter.

Such a decision was taken after been triggered by a national reckoning of institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names that were related to racism, in some way.

Native American groups and some sections of the team’s fanbase have argued the name to be racially insensitive for years.

The move was confirmed by the team’s owner, Paul Dolan. Earlier, the team dropped their Chief Wahoo logo used since 1947, from their uniforms in 2018 after receiving complaints of supporting racism.