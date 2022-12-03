Arunachal CM Lays Foundation Stone Of New ADC Headquarters At Digbak 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today laid the foundation-stone of new Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters at Digbak, in the presence of Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Upper Subansiri District – Mika Nyori, among other leaders.

This effort proves the state administration’s utmost commitment to ensure the holistic development of Arunachal Pradesh. The proposed office is located amid the serene landscape of Dumporijo & Daporijo townships located adjacent to the Subansiri river.

Besides, the Arunachal CM also held discussions with the local legislator – Rode Bui Ji and officials for development of the office, to efficiently serve the masses.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Our government is committed to ensure all round development of Arunachal & we shall leave no stone unturned for it. Laid foundation stone of new Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hqrs at Digbak in the august presence Hon Union Min Shri @KirenRijiju Ji & my colleagues.”

“Proposed ADC Hqrs is beautifully ensconced in lap of nature overlooking picturesque Dumporijo & Daporijo townships near Subansiri river. Held discussions with local MLA Shri Rode Bui Ji and officials for development of the office, so that we efficiently serve our people.” he further added.

