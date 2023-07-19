Tripura Budget Allocates 39.81% For Tribals’ Development; Opposition Misleads ST People: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 19, 2023: For the first time in the history of Tripura, almost 40 percent of the state’s budget has been allocated for the development and welfare of indigenous people, senior BJP leader and Power minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Wednesday.

In an oblique reference to the opposition TIPRA Motha party, he refuted the allegations as “ill-informed and hypocritical,” stating that simple tribal people are being misled, and the opposition seldom constructively engages in discussions in the assembly.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarter here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, Nath clarified that the total net outlay is Rs 27,654.44 crores, out of which Rs 13,568.02 crores will be allocated for various expenses like salaries and wages, repayment of loans, payment of interest, pensions and other retirement benefits while the rest Rs 14,086.42 crores for development.

“Out of this, Rs 5,608.72 crores will be spent on tribal sub-plan development, constituting 39.81% of the budget. Additionally, 17% of the allocation is earmarked for scheduled caste communities which is Rs 2163.16 crore according to statement VIII of the Budget At A Glance”, he said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s actions, senior cabinet minister pointed out that in 2018-2019, 38.40% of the budget was allocated to ADC and tribal development, which increased to 39.52% in 2019-2020. He emphasized that more than 31% of the allocation has consistently been dedicated to tribal development, surpassing the actual tribal population.

Regarding the empowerment of backward tribal communities, Ratan Lal mentioned the pending 125th amendment to increase ADCs’ power based on the 6th schedule in Rajya Sabha. He assured support for proposals favoring tribal interests, including the establishment of Village and Town committees and granting land allottees the right to sell their land. He acknowledged opposition from the Assam government but expressed optimism for a resolution soon. Additionally, the state government supported renaming the ADC to ‘Tipra Territorial Council.’