Cloudburst Triggers Devastating Flash Flood In West Kameng District; No Casualties Reported

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 24, 2023: An unprecedented flash flood struck the West Kameng district, triggered by a cloudburst. The calamity resulted in extensive dam, age to houses, roads, and various structures. However, fortunately, there have been no reported casualties from this natural disaster, which occurred on July 21.

The impact of the flash flood was most severe in areas like Rama Camp, Sappar Camp, and Dirang. Among these areas, Sapper experienced the maximum devastation when the flash floods hit around 10:45 am on Friday. The catastrophe was caused by a cloudburst near the Sela range.

The consequences were particularly dire near the Sela pass, as an under-construction tunnel and the link road to the proposed mini secretariat were completely washed away. In addition, heavy machinery like earthmovers and bulldozers suffered damage, compounding the destruction.

Agricultural lands and crops were also severely affected by the flood’s devastating impact, posing additional challenges to the affected communities.

Following the calamity, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Dirang administration jointly conducted a field survey along the Miyong River, from Khonfathhar Bridge in Dirang Village up to Senge Village on Sunday. The assessment revealed significant damage to several houses and properties, along with the loss of three iron hanging bridges at Dhirme (Nyukmadung Village) and one each at Zangdorong and Saskarong, near a hydel project.

Kutcha houses were swept away, and some houses in Rajapa Colony, near Yeshi Garage in Dirang, suffered partial damage due to the devastating flash flood.

To ensure the safety of the residents, the DDMA and Dirang administration have issued an advisory, urging people to avoid riverside areas and remain vigilant during the night.

Addressing the emergency situation, the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the affected area to provide assistance and support in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.