Tripura: 30 Percent MSMEs Run By Women In India, Claims CI Director Arnab Ganguly At Cyber Crime Workshop In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 22, 2023: A workshop on Cyber Security for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Women Entrepreneurs- Focus on growing e-business was held at State Guest House in Agartala city on Friday. The workshop was organized by Carts International, a leading organization in the field of cyber security and e-commerce.

The workshop aimed to create awareness among the women entrepreneurs about the importance of cyber security and the challenges of e-business. The workshop also discussed the ways to prevent cyber-crime and protect the online accounts and data of the MSMEs.

According to Arnab Ganguly, Director of Carts International, there are about six crore MSMEs in India, out of which 30 percent are run by women. He said that in 2022, when the Covid-19 pandemic increased, many of these MSMEs shifted their business online. However, he also said that during that time, around 1.88 lakh MSMEs became victims of cyber-crime. He said that cyber criminals use various techniques to fool and hack the accounts of the online businesses.

He said that the workshop was designed to educate the women entrepreneurs about the basics of cyber security and the best practices to follow. He said that the workshop covered topics such as password management, phishing, malware, ransomware, social engineering, encryption, digital signature, firewall, antivirus and backup.

He also said that this was the first time that such a workshop was organized in Tripura. He said that the workshop was part of a series that started from Patna. He said that Carts International plans to conduct more workshops in other states as well.

He said that cyber security is essential for the growth and sustainability of the MSMEs and women entrepreneurs. He said that by adopting cyber security measures, they can safeguard their online business and enhance their customer trust and satisfaction.