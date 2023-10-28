CCTV Footage Assists Guwahati Police In Arresting Mobile Theft Gang

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable operation based on close-circuit camera footage, the Guwahati Police has successfully busted a notorious gang of miscreants involved in mobile thefts that have plagued the city.

The breakthrough came following a recent incident in the Silpukhuri locality, where a trespasser was caught on CCTV.

As a result, Guwahati Police were able arrest one member of the notorious mobile thieves’ gang.Subsequent interrogations led to the apprehension of two additional members from the Gandhi Basti area, who had managed to evade the authorities for several days.

Notably, the police team also successfully recovered four stolen mobile phones during the operation.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Chitra Das (29), Intu Boro (24), and Raja Das (20), all hailing from the Gandhi Basti area. Raja Das and Chitra Das are residents of Dalgaon, while Intu Boro originates from Sivasagar.