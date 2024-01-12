Euphoria Marks Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra In Varanasi Villages & Towns

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Varanasi, January 12, 2024: The air in both urban and rural areas of Varanasi was filled with a festive spirit as the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra took place, bringing together communities in a celebration of progress and development. The enthusiasm was palpable as the Yatra made its mark in Balrampur village of Bargaon block under Varanasi district, and Ramlila Maidan of Renukoot Nagar Panchayat in Sonbhadra district. The concerted effort to bring the central government’s initiatives to the grassroots level, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resonated profoundly.

Dipankar Arya, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Baragaon block in Varanasi district, spoke passionately about the positive impact of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He emphasized that various central government projects were being spotlighted, catering to people of all ages. Public awareness initiatives are ensuring that the rights of common citizens are safeguarded. Arya asserted that a range of services, including bank transactions, correction of ration and Aadhaar cards, health camps, and the distribution of maternal care and nutritional food for children, are being successfully implemented. The journey also showcased innovative approaches, such as the application of nano urea to soil through drones.

Simultaneously, the Ramlila Maidan in Renukoot Nagar Panchayat, Sonbhadra, played host to another leg of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Sonbhadra MP Pakauri Lal Kol graced the occasion as the chief guest, shedding light on the tangible benefits citizens are experiencing through various government schemes under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He stressed the importance of public participation in realizing Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. According to Kol, the Prime Minister’s commitment to India’s development and its global leadership aspirations is now manifesting as a resolute reality. ADM SC Yadav was also present, witnessing the overwhelming enthusiasm among the beneficiaries.

The Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues to weave a tapestry of hope and progress, bringing the promises of development directly to the doorsteps of the people, creating a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and collective commitment in Varanasi and beyond.