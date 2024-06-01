Quick Response Team Mobilizes To Aid Tribal Communities In Flood-Affected Imphal: CR Response Committee

NET / UT Desk

In the wake of Cyclone Remal, which brought incessant rain and severe flooding to areas inhabited by the tribal community in Imphal, a quick response team has been established under the initiative of Tangkhul Shanao Long Imphal (TSLI), Tangkhul Katamnao Long Imphal (TKLI), Tangkhul Welfares in Imphal, and Union Tangkhul Baptist Churches Imphal (UTBCI).

According to CR Response Committee, from the first day of setting up the response team, helpline numbers have been made available 24/7 for emergency calls and grievances.

More than 400 individuals and families from various tribal communities stranded in and around the flood-affected areas—Nagaram, Tangkhul Avenue, Fairyland, Kairang, Dewlahland, Namdunlong, Gaipuinam, and others—have been rescued with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), paramilitary forces, Indian Army, Imphal East District Administration, state police, government departments, valley-based organizations, and individuals.

The rescued individuals and families were initially brought to a transit camp set up at the Tangkhul Baptist Church Imphal (TBCI) basement on May 29, 2024, the first day of the rescue operation.

They were provided with warm food, clean drinking water, and dry clothes. Subsequently, they were relocated to different temporary relief camps established at Lanthungching and Langol.

Approximately 100 individuals have been placed at these two relief camps, and more than 50 individuals have been given shelter at local residences.

Transportation of the rescued individuals and families from the transit camp to the relief camps was arranged by TBCI and the Honorable Minister and MLAs from Chingai, Ukhrul, and Kamjong constituencies.

Transportation arrangements from the transit camp to Lamlong Bazaar were provided by the CRPF, and further transportation to Ukhrul District Headquarters was arranged by Apex Tangkhul CSOs. Relief materials for individuals and families still in the flood-affected areas are supplied daily.

Rescuing stranded individuals, placing them in relief camps, and supplying basic needs are ongoing efforts that will continue until all the stranded individuals and families are safely rescued or relocated. More than 100 volunteers have been deployed to carry out these activities.

The response team has also received various donations in the form of goods and money from many individuals, departments, and CSOs to aid the flood-affected individuals and families.

With the water level receding from the affected areas, there is hope that the situation will not worsen. Special gratitude is extended to all the individuals, organizations, and departments for their relentless services rendered to the families affected by the flood.

However, continued support and effort from all sections of the community are necessary to prepare for any unexpected eventualities in the days to come.

Despite the unfortunate havoc, there have been few to no reports of human casualties, a testament to the good coordination and collective effort of the CSOs and churches involved in the rescue operation, said CR Response Committee.

