Nagaland: DC Wokha Lauds 12th Battalion NDRF, Kohima For Successful Doyang Dam Rescue Mission

Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
Deputy Commissioner & Chairman DDMA, Wokha, Ajit Kumar Ranjan has expressed gratitude to the 12th Battalion Nagaland Disaster Response Force Kohima for the untiring efforts made to successfully complete the mission of search and rescue operation at Doyang Dam under Wokha District from May 27 to 30 despite of the inclement weather conditions.

He said that the timely mobilization and skillful conduct of operation carried out by the NDRF, Kohima has enabled the completion of the mission to retrieve the two dead bodies of persons drowned in Doyang Dam in an unfortunate accident and their return to their respective families.

The DC wished the team continued success in their future endeavors.

