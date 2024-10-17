Northeast Is On Radar Of Nation’s Development, Asserts Vice-President Dhankhar

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 17: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the Northeast’s crucial role in India’s development, unity and economic progress at the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub’s foundation stone laying ceremony on Wednesday.

Dhankhar praised the Act East Policy for enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure. He expressed concern over misinformation and underscored India’s indivisibility.

The Vice President urged youth to contribute to India’s growth, citing their significance in achieving developed nation status by 2047. He stressed skill development’s importance, noting Rs 60,000 crore allocated for internships.

Dhankhar lauded Meghalaya’s potential, suggesting tourism could drive its economy. He encouraged leveraging the state’s natural resources with skilled human capital.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the event.