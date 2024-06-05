Tripura: Spear Corps of Indian Army Launches Land Restoration and Drought Resilience Campaign in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2024: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army has embarked on an ambitious campaign centered on land restoration and drought resilience under the rallying cry, “Our Land, Our Future. We are Generation Restoration.” This comprehensive initiative, spanning from May 28 to June 1, 2024, comprised a series of events aimed at raising awareness and fostering community involvement in environmental conservation.

Kicking off the campaign on May 28, a children’s painting competition themed “Painting a Green Future” saw 33 young participants creatively expressing their visions of “Saving Mother Earth.” The event, brimming with vibrant artworks, highlighted the enthusiasm and awareness among the younger generation about environmental preservation.

A significant highlight of the campaign was a special cleanliness drive conducted within the cantonment area, including the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ lake. The event witnessed robust participation, underscoring the Indian Army’s commitment to community outreach and social responsibility. A spokesperson from the Spear Corps remarked, “Our soldiers have always been at the forefront of community service. This cleanliness drive is a testament to our dedication to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.”

Continuing the momentum, an awareness drive was held on May 30, featuring the screening of the movie “Learn To Care” for military personnel and their families. The film emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship and fostered a deeper understanding of ecological issues among the audience.

The campaign further included a lecture and demonstration on waste segregation, recycling, and reuse on May 31 and June 1. These sessions provided practical insights into sustainable practices, aiming to instill a culture of environmental responsibility within the community. “Educating our personnel and their dependents on sustainable practices is crucial. These initiatives equip them with the knowledge to make a positive impact on the environment,” an organizer stated.

Marking the culmination of the campaign on Environment Day, over 250 saplings were planted by soldiers, their families, and children. This tree-planting drive symbolized the collective effort towards a greener future and reinforced the message of environmental sustainability.

Reflecting on the success of the campaign, a senior officer from the Spear Corps noted, “Our warriors are committed to leading by example. We will continue to conduct such campaigns to raise awareness and contribute positively to society and the nation.”

The Spear Corps’ proactive approach and sustained efforts in environmental conservation serve as an inspiring model for other communities and organizations, highlighting the critical role of collective action in safeguarding our planet.