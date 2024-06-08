Sikkim Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony

NET Web Desk

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Sikkim and Council of Ministers scheduled to be held on June 10, 2024, at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, the state police has issued a traffic advisory.

In view of the above and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, the undersigned in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 159 (2) of “The Sikkim Police Act, 2008”, “PROHIBIT”:

i. The movement of Heavy Vehicles along National Highway 10 (Singtam – Ranipool Gangtok) from 0000 hrs. to 2000 hrs. on 10/06/2024.

ii. The movement of all types of motor vehicles from “Traffic Point, Hospital Dara” to “District Administrative Centre, Sichey” from 1200 hrs. to 1900 hrs. on 10/06/2024.

All are advised to follow the traffic restrictions.

In view of the ceremony the following information is issued in public interest:

1. NO MOTOR VEHICLE MOVEMENT SHALL BE ALLOWED IN THE STRETCH STARTING FROM TRAFFIC POINT, HOSPITAL DARA TILL DISTRICT ADMINISTRATIVE CENTRE, SICHEY FROM 1200 HRS TILL 1900HRS ON THE AFOREMENTIONED DATE.

2. THE IDENTIFIED DROP-OFF POINTS ARE:

a) TRAFFIC POINT, HOSPITAL DARA

b) DISTRICT ADMINISTRATIVE CENTRE GATE, SICHEY. 10 LMVS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR INTERNAL TRANSPORTATION

3. THE IDENTIFIED VEHICLE PARKING SPACES (AFTER DROPPING OFF AT THE AFOREMENTIONED DROP-OFF POINTS) ARE:

a) GUARDS GROUND & RIDGE PARK AREA

b) WEST POINT MALL PARKING SPACE

c) HELIPAD AREA, BURTUK.

4. FURTHER, THE PUBLIC ARE ADVISED NOT TO CARRY EDIBLES OR BOTTLES INSIDE THE VENUE AS THESE WILL BE REJECTED AT THE ENTRY GATES.

(SECURITY POINT OF VIEW)