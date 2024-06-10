Tripura: Unemployed Youth Protest Over Delayed Jail Police Recruitment; Officials Refuse to Accept Deputation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2024: A wave of frustration swept through the streets as Tripura’s unemployed youths gathered to protest the delayed recruitment process for jail police positions in Agartala city on Monday. The protest erupted shortly after the recent Lok Sabha election results were announced highlighting the growing discontent among job seekers who have been waiting for their written and oral tests to be conducted for two years.

The group of determined youths made their way to the Prisons Director office on Jail Road hoping to submit a deputation to expedite the recruitment process. However, their efforts were thwarted when officials refused to accept the deputation. According to sources, the officers informed the job seekers that no deputation would be accepted and advised them to return home, citing an inability to assure job prospects at this time.

One of the job seekers Ramesh Kumar voiced the collective frustration: “We completed our physical tests for the jail police appointments back in 2022. The written and oral tests are supposed to follow, but there has been no progress. It has been two long years, and we still don’t have any assurance from the department. We came here today to submit a deputation, but even that was not accepted. What are we supposed to do?”

The scene outside the Prisons Director office was tense, with a heavy police and TSR (Tripura State Rifles) presence deployed to maintain order. Eyewitnesses reported that the number of police and TSR personnel was triple that of the protesters, highlighting the authorities’ anticipation of potential unrest.

Another job seeker Priya Sharma shared her concerns: “Around 12,000 of us are waiting for these jobs. We have followed all the rules and taken the necessary steps, but the department is not conducting the exams. We are in conflict because we don’t know when or if the exams will be held.”

The protest underscores the urgency of addressing the grievances of these young job seekers. With their future hanging in the balance, the demand for a timely and transparent recruitment process has never been more critical.