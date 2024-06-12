Railway Board Sanctions Final Location Survey of New International Connectivity Projects to Strengthen Chicken-Neck

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 12, 2024: Indian Railways has recently sanctioned the Final Location Survey (FLS) for 14 new railway connectivity routes connecting the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and also alternate routes towards Northeast. The total length of the Final Location Survey sanctioned is 1275.50 km. The total length of Final Location Survey for New Railway Lines connecting Bangladesh is 861 km, and with Nepal is 202.5 km. The proposed alternate routes towards Northeast will be of 212 km length.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Sabyasachi De in a press communiqué on Wednesday informed that the sanctioned routes for FLS of Rail connectivity between India and Bangladesh are Balurghat – Hili – Parbatipur – Kaunia – Lalmanirhat – Mogalhat – Gitaldaha section. This will be of 32 km out of which 14 km will be new railway line and 18 km will be gauge conversion. Proposed Balurghat – Gitaldaha – Bamanhat – Sonahat – Golakganj – Dhubri section will be of 56 km length, out of which 38 km will be new railway line and 18 km will be gauge conversion. Balurghat – Hili– Gaibandha – Mahendraganj – Tura – Mendipathar section will consist of 250 km new railway line construction. Proposed Mangurjan – Pirganj – Thakurgaon – Panchgarh – Haldibari route will consist of 60 km new railway line construction. Proposed Dalkhola – Pirganj – Thakurgaon – Panchgarh – Haldibari section will be of 80 km new railway line. Proposed Radhikapur – Birol – Parbatipur – Kaunia – Gitaldaha section will be of 32 km length, out of which 14 km will be new railway line and 18 km will be gauge conversion. Proposed Belonia – Feni – Chottogram route will be of 131 km length out of which 38 km will be new railway line and 93 km will be gauge conversion. Gede – Darsana – Ishwardi – Tongi – Bhairab Bazar – Akhaura – Agartala route will consist of 100 km gauge conversion. Proposed Petrapole – Benapole –Nabharon–Jessore – Rupdia – Padmabila – Lohagara – Kashiani– Shibchar – Mawa – Nimtala – Gendaria – Dhaka – Tongi – Bhairab Bazar – Akhaura – Agartala route will require 120 km gauge conversion. All the above proposed routes will strengthen rail connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

The alternate new route towards Northeast to be constructed between Forbesganj – Lakshamipur section will be of 17.60 km length. New route between Thakurganj – Chattarhat section will be of 24.40 km length. Kumedpur – AmbariFalakata new route will require construction of 170 km new railway line.

The sanctioned route for Final Location Survey of Rail connectivity between India and Nepal is between Biratnagar – New Mal Jn section which will require construction of 190 km new railway line. And the proposed Galgalia – Bhadrapur – Kajali Bazar section will require construction 12.5 km new railway line.

The above newly proposed railway lines will further strengthen connectivity through the chicken-neck portion.

Government of India is committed in developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. This policy will prioritise enhanced rail/road connectivity, infrastructure development and fostering greater people-to-people contacts. It will also develop better communication between neighbouring nations which will lead to significant increase in Trade & Tourism activities.