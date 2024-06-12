Three Arunachal Karatekas To Represent India At BRICS Games 2024 In Russia

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, state’s karatekas Mesom Singhi, Abab Sangdo, and Johny Mangkhiya have been selected to represent India at the International Multi-sport BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expressed his elation and pride in a recent statement: “I am so happy and proud to share that Arunachalee karatekas Abab Sangdo, Johny Mangkhiya, and Mesom Singhi will represent India at BRICS Games 2024 in Kazan! Best wishes to our athletes as they showcase their talent on this international stage.”

The BRICS Games is an annual event that brings together athletes from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and other nations to compete in various sports.

This year’s event in Kazan promises to be a significant platform for the athletes to demonstrate their skills and bring glory to their nations.

Ms. Singhi, Mr. Sangdo, and Ms. Mangkhiya’s selection is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and outstanding performances in the field of karate.

Their participation in the BRICS Games is expected to inspire many young athletes in Arunachal Pradesh and across India.