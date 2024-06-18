Tripura Cabinet Approves Filling Up of 469 Posts in Health, Home and Food Departments

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2024: Under the leadership of Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, the council of ministers has made a significant decision to fill 469 posts through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) and the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) aiming to bolster the workforce in the Health & Family Welfare, Fire & Emergency Services, Home, and Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs departments.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon, Cabinet Spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury elaborated on the decision, stating that it was reached during two cabinet meetings held on June 13 and 15.

“Under the Health and Family Welfare department, a total of 414 doctors will be recruited through TPSC,” Chowdhury announced. “This includes the creation and filling of 226 supernumerary Grade-IV posts under the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) cadre. The department will send a proposal to the commission, and MBBS qualified candidates can apply. The recruitment process will involve a written test worth 85 marks and a viva-voce worth 15 marks.”

He further detailed, “In addition, 16 superspecialists and 172 specialists under Grade-IV will be recruited through PRTC. Superspecialists will be appointed in state hospitals, while specialists will be placed in various hospitals up to the Community Health Centre (CHC) level.”

In the Fire and Emergency Services department, 49 vacant sub-officer positions will be filled through TPSC. Chowdhury explained, “The pay scale for these technical posts ranges from Rs 34,700 to Rs 1,00,900. Candidates need to be graduates in Science and preferably have completed a three-month firefighting course from a government-recognized college. Alternatively, a Bachelor in Engineering or a Bachelor in Technical degree with a six-month firefighting course from a recognized institution is also acceptable.”

Furthermore, Chowdhury noted that the JRBT will directly recruit six sub-inspectors for Group-C positions under the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department.

This recruitment drive marks a significant step in strengthening various critical departments within the state, ensuring better services and enhanced security for the citizens of Tripura.