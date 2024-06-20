Mizoram Government To Review Decision To Upgrade 340 Schools

NET Web Desk

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by chief minister Lalduhoma will review the decision taken by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government to upgrade 340 schools, a minister said on Wednesday, June 19.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, education minister Dr. Vanlalthlana said that the meeting of council of ministers chaired by Lalduhoma on Tuesday decided to review the decision made in the council of ministers meeting in September last year to grant provicialisation, provisional adhoc grant in aid and lumpsum grant in aid to 340 schools across state as many of them failed to meet the criteria.

He said that the previous MNF government had decided to provincialise 180 schools, provide provisional grant in aid to 52 schools and lumpsum grant in aid to 108 schools before the state assembly polls last year.

Of the 180 schools approved to be provincialised, only 41 have able to meet different criteria required for provincialisation, he said.

He said that 42 schools out of 52 have fulfilled norms to be granted provisional adhoc grant in aid and among 108 schools approved to be granted lumpsum grant in aid only 60 have met the requirements.