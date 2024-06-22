Nagaland Olympic Association Organises Olympic Day Run 2024 At Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Olympic Association organised the Olympic Day Run 2024 at Indira Gandhi stadium, Kohima today with the theme “Let’s Move & Celebrate”.

Speaking during the prize distribution ceremony, Secretary General, Nagaland Olympic Association & Vice president, Athletics federation of India, Abu Metha congratulated all the participants and mentioned that they are joining millions of kids across the world to observe the Olympic Day celebration.

Metha further encouraged children to dream big to become champions in their future careers.

The Olympic Day Run included 50 meters for 6 years and below 8 years, 80 meters for 8 years and below 10 years, and 100 meters for 10 years and below 12 years.