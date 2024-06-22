Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Olympic Association Organises Olympic Day Run 2024 At Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima

No Comments
Posted in Uncategorized
NET Web Desk

Nagaland Olympic Association organised the Olympic Day Run 2024 at Indira Gandhi stadium, Kohima today with the theme “Let’s Move & Celebrate”.

Speaking during the prize distribution ceremony, Secretary General, Nagaland Olympic Association & Vice president, Athletics federation of India, Abu Metha congratulated all the participants and mentioned that they are joining millions of kids across the world to observe the Olympic Day celebration.

Metha further encouraged children to dream big to become champions in their future careers.

The Olympic Day Run included 50 meters for 6 years and below 8 years, 80 meters for 8 years and below 10 years, and 100 meters for 10 years and below 12 years.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News