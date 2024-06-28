NFR GM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava Interacts With Frontline Safety Staff to Ensure Safe Train Operations & Passenger Safety

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2024: In a significant move to bolster railway safety, General Manager of N.F. Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava engaged in an interactive session with frontline safety staff and officials at the N.F. Railway Headquarters in Maligaon on Thursday. This crucial meeting saw the presence of Principal Heads from all departments of N.F. Railway. Additionally, Divisional Railway Managers from all five divisions of N.F. Railway participated via video conferencing.

The primary focus of this interaction was to enhance the safety measures in train operations and ensure a dependable travel experience for passengers. During the session, various safety protocols and related issues were comprehensively discussed. Actions required to fortify these safety measures were also deliberated.

Shrivastava underlined the importance of safety, remarking, “Safety is one of the most sensitive and priority issues for us. It is imperative that we give it the utmost emphasis.” He emphasized better coordination with frontline staff, advocating for their motivation through proper counseling, relevant training, and attention to their mental and physical well-being.

He further stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination, advising, “Ensuring a safer railway system requires cohesive effort from all departments. Adhering to safety norms and prioritizing safe train operations are paramount.”

Addressing the Divisional Railway Managers, Shrivastava said, “All issues concerning safe operations of train movements and passenger amenities should be promptly identified and resolved on a priority basis.”

The session concluded with a clear directive from the General Manager: to maintain unwavering dedication to safety in railway operations, ensuring that passengers receive the highest standards of safety and reliability.