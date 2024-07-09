Arunachal Pradesh Senior Women’s Football Team Advances To Finals Of North East Zonal Women’s Championship 2024

NET Web Desk

The senior women’s football team of Arunachal Pradesh has secured a place in the finals of the North East Zonal Women’s Football Championship 2024.

In a decisive match, the team triumphed over their neighboring state of Assam with a resounding score of 3-0.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his congratulations to the team through a tweet, praising their performance and expressing his best wishes for the upcoming final. “Kudos to the senior women’s football team of Arunachal Pradesh upon making it to the finals of the North East Zonal Women’s Football Championship 2024, defeating our neighbouring State of Assam with a score of 3-0. My best wishes to the talented team… Bring home the championship!” Mein tweeted.

The final match is set to be held in Shillong on July 12, where the Arunachal Pradesh team will face off against the formidable Assam Rifles Women’s team.

As the team prepares for this crucial match, support and anticipation are building across the state.