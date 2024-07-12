Major Drug Bust In Arunachal’s Tawang: 10 Arrested, 48.4 Grams Heroin Seized

NET Web Desk

Tawang, July 12: In a significant operation, the Tawang District Police apprehended 10 individuals, including three known habitual drug peddlers, during a series of coordinated raids carried out across the town of Tawang.

Police also seized 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 48.4 grams worth about Rs 1.2 lakh, 12 empty vials, 10 syringes, 9 mobile phones and some cash suspected to be sale proceeds from them, sources said on Friday.

On receipt of credible information, a team led by DySP Tawang, Tasso Kato, was formed to investigate a suspected narcotics case. The team conducted raids at various locations in Tawang township including Old Market, Nehru Market and near Parade Ground, resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals, including three habitual peddlers.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the investigation has been entrusted to SI Bapok Lego. This is the largest seizure made by the District Police to date. The Tawang police appeal to the public for information regarding drugs or other criminal activities.