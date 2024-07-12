Tripura: BSF Seizes ₹60.78 Crore Worth of Narcotics; Nabs 384 Infiltrators in Six Months

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2024: The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its efforts to curb crime along the Tripura border, resulting in significant seizures and arrests. As of June 30, 2024, the BSF Tripura Frontier reported confiscating drugs and contraband worth over ₹60.78 crore. This was detailed in a press statement issued by the BSF Tripura Frontier.

From January 1 to June 30, 2024, the BSF seized drugs valued at ₹28.25 crore. This included 503,674 Yaba tablets worth ₹25.18 crore, 6,826.25 kg of ganja valued at ₹4.43 crore, 51,964 bottles of Phensedyl worth ₹1.03 crore, and 4,796 bottles of imported liquor valued at ₹8.65 lakh. Additionally, the BSF confiscated 930 cattle worth ₹1.43 crore, 466.26 grams of gold valued at ₹35.60 lakh, and other contraband worth ₹28.25 crore. In total, drugs and various contraband worth ₹60.78 crore were seized during this period.

The BSF Tripura Frontier also reported detaining 384 individuals for infiltration, comprising 208 Bangladeshi citizens, 160 Indian nationals, and 16 Rohingyas. Among them, 16 touts were also arrested.

Efforts to enhance border infrastructure are ongoing, with single-row fence construction pending at eight locations, expected to be completed soon. Additionally, construction is progressing rapidly at four other sites. The BSF emphasized fostering cordial relations with border area citizens to prevent crime, implementing public relations programs that include the distribution of clean drinking water, health support, educational materials, and sports equipment.

To bolster border surveillance, advanced technology such as thermal imagers, night vision devices, CCTV cameras, and drones are being deployed. Border floodlights illuminate the area at night, and barbed wire fences are protected with improvised methods and intruder alarms.

In a recent meeting with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in Shillong, BSF Tripura Frontier IG highlighted the exchange of lists of individuals involved in border crimes and the consensus to take strict action against them. Regular communication between nodal officers of both forces ensures effective information sharing. Joint patrolling by BSF and BGB troops, including coordinated day and night patrols, has increased area domination. Special teams have been formed to apprehend illegal Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingya immigrants from places like railway stations and bus stands.

“The coordinated efforts and technological advancements are crucial in maintaining the security and integrity of our borders,” said the IG of BSF Tripura Frontier, underlining the commitment to prevent cross-border crimes and ensure safety.