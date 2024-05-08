Revival of Puppetry for Children in Tripura: Sangeet Natak Akademi Initiative Sparks Enthusiasm

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 8, 2024: In a bid to revive the fading art of puppetry, the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in Tripura has embarked on a journey to train young minds in the intricate craft of puppet making and manipulation. This initiative aims to breathe new life into this traditional form of storytelling.

Sharing exclusive insights, a renowned puppeteer and SNA awardee based in Agartala Prabhitangsu Das said that since its inception in 2022, the Tripura Puppet Theater has been at the forefront of imparting training in both puppet making and manipulation.

“We initiated the training program for children back in 2022, albeit not on a regular basis. However, by April 2023, we transitioned into a consistent schedule, conducting sessions every Sunday,” revealed Prabhitangsu Das, who also serves as the director of the Tripura Puppet Theater. These sessions, open to all, culminated in public performances showcasing the budding talents nurtured through the program. Notably, the March 2024 session marked a significant milestone as it coincided with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Tripura Puppet Theater.

Buoyed by the success of this grassroots initiative, officials from the Sangeet Natak Akademi approached Prabhitangsu Das to extend similar training opportunities to children under the Kala Deeksha program for a duration of one year.

“They enlisted my assistance to train 10 children, covering the spectrum from puppet making to manipulation, alongside other essential skills,” shared Prabhitangsu Das. Commencing on March 01 of this year, the focus currently lies on honing puppet-making skills, with performances postponed temporarily. Notably, participants receive a stipend from the Sangeet Natak Akademi to support their involvement in this endeavor.

Established in 1974 by Haripada Das, the Tripura Puppet Theater made its debut with the captivating choreographed drama ‘Lav and Kush’. Today, under the stewardship of Haripada Das’s son, Prabhitangsu Das, the theater continues to be a beacon of cultural preservation and artistic expression.

In February 2024, the Tripura Puppet Theater hosted the ‘Tripura International Puppet Festival,’ a grand affair commemorating its 50th anniversary. The festival welcomed puppet theater groups from across the globe, including the US, Brazil, Spain, and Bangladesh, alongside esteemed participants from New Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and the host state of Tripura.