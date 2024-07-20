Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along Flags Off Ambulances For PHC Mangkolemba

Kohima, July 20: Minister for Tourism & Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, flagged off two ambulances for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mangkolemba Sub-Division at the Directorate of Tribal Affairs yesterday.

Along expressed his delight at the procurement of the ambulances, stating that it was an achievement and a blessing. He hoped that the ambulances would benefit the over 35 villages in the Japukong and Tsurangkong ranges, as well as neighboring villages and petty workers in the area.

The minister emphasized the need for Nagaland to strive for excellence in healthcare, citing that people spend a significant amount of money on healthcare in other districts. He noted that with over 100 PHCs in the state, there is room for improvement.

The ambulances were funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and implemented by the Tribal Affairs Department. This initiative aims to enhance healthcare services in the region and provide essential medical transportation to those in need.

