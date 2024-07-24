Nagaland Explores Vocational Education Ties With Australia

NET Web Desk

Nagaland is forging ties with Australia in vocational education, with a focus on cooperation in curriculum development and skill training.

Dr. Kekhrie Yhome, Advisor for School Education and SCERT, met with Australian officials, including Dr. Monica Kennedy, Head of Austrade, and Neha Grover, Senior Director, Trade and Investment (Education), in New Delhi to discuss potential collaborations.

The meeting paved the way for government-level talks and a field study in Australia, scheduled for September. Officials from Nagaland’s School Education Department will engage with Australian counterparts to explore avenues for skill development and vocational training.

The move aligns with Australia’s interest in Indian vocational education, particularly in emerging domains like digital healthcare and renewable energy, under the Australia-India Future Skills Initiative (FSI).