SBI Chief General Manager Meets Arunachal CM To Discuss Development Schemes

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 24: In a significant move to boost economic growth and development in Arunachal Pradesh, S Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati, met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Secretariat today.

The meeting centered around the implementation of state government schemes, particularly the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), aimed at achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Chief Minister Khandu stressed the vital role of SBI in promoting financial inclusion and supporting the state’s development agenda. Radhakrishnan assured the CM of SBI’s commitment to backing the state’s initiatives, emphasizing that their support is crucial to the success of government schemes.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between the state government and SBI in driving economic growth and development in Arunachal Pradesh.