Assam Rifles Seize 164 Kgs of Marijuana Worth Rs 75 Lakh in Successful Joint Operations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 27, 2024: In a remarkable display of coordination and efficiency, the Assam Rifles in two consecutive joint operations seized a total of 164 kilograms of marijuana in the general area of Dhalai district in Tripura. These operations were carried out in collaboration with the state police personnel, took place on the 25th and 26th of July, resulting in the confiscation of marijuana worth an estimated Rs 75 lakhs.

On the night of July 25th, based on credible intelligence, the Assam Rifles launched an operation that led to the recovery of 98 kilograms of marijuana, valued at Rs 45 lakhs. The following night, another operation resulted in the seizure of an additional 66 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs 30 lakhs. Both operations were meticulously planned and executed, demonstrating the Assam Rifles’ dedication to combating the illegal drug trade in the region.

In addition to the substantial drug haul, the joint operations also led to the apprehension of individuals and the seizure of vehicles suspected to be involved in the smuggling activities. The detained individuals and the seized contraband were handed over to the Dhalai District Police Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The success of these operations not only highlights the Assam Rifles’ relentless efforts to curb the smuggling of contraband items but also reinforces the broader initiative to create a drug-free society.

These operations mark a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region, reflecting the Assam Rifles’ and the Police department’s resolve to maintain law and order and safeguard public health and safety.