Government Strives to Curb Illegal Infiltration: MEA’s Joint Secretary Ankan Banerjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 29, 2024: In a bid to address the pressing issue of illegal infiltration and strengthen foreign relations, the central government is intensifying its efforts. This was emphasized on Monday at the State Guest House in Agartala during an awareness program titled ‘Foreign Relations Program,’ organized by the State Home Department in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Joint Secretary (Diaspora Engagement) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Ankan Banerjee underscored the importance of this initiative. “Since 2017, this program has aimed to create a unified platform for the Union Ministry of External Affairs and state administrations. Our goal is to assist state governments in providing necessary facilities, consular services, and preventing infiltration for Indians living, working, and studying abroad. This ensures that both the Union Ministry and State Governments are fully aware of their responsibilities and duties,” Banerjee stated.

Highlighting the vast diaspora, Banerjee noted, “Currently, there are approximately 3.50 crore Indians abroad, with the majority residing in the United States. Among Middle Eastern countries, the United Arab Emirates hosts the largest number of Indians.” He also detailed the extensive support provided by the Union Ministry to Indian students and professionals overseas.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Passport Officer Ashish Middha provided insights into the operational scope of RPO Kolkata, which encompasses West Bengal, Tripura, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “In Agartala, we interview 270 passport applicants daily, while in Dharmanagar, the number is 40,” Middha informed.

Union Joint Secretary Ankan Banerjee reiterated the government’s commitment to halting illegal infiltration. “The central government is dedicated to completely preventing illegal infiltration, and this requires a concerted effort between state and central authorities,” he emphasized while addressing reporters post-event.

The event also featured a welcome speech by PK Chakraborty, Secretary of the State Department of Home Affairs, who briefed the Ministry of External Affairs representatives about issues like Rohingya infiltration and repatriation of deceased residents’ bodies from abroad. DGP (Intelligence) Anurag added insights into various state-specific challenges.

Moreover, Under Secretary Rushal Garg discussed trade and investment opportunities, Director of Labor Welfare (EP&W) Nitesh Kumar elaborated on safe and legal immigration, and Protector of Immigrants Tanya Dey addressed labor welfare issues. Chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women Jharna Debbarma, alongside secretaries from various state departments and officials were also present.