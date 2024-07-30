Assam Chief Minister Convenes ‘Marathon Meeting’ With Deputy Commissioners

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a 14-hour-long marathon meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts, concluding at 12:05 am. The meeting was part of the 7th District Commissioner’s Conference, aimed at discussing innovative ideas to drive the state’s growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce the successful conclusion of the first day of the 7th District Commissioner’s Conference. The marathon 14-hour deliberation ended at 12:05 am, with several innovative ideas discussed to drive the state’s growth.

CM Sarma expressed optimism, stating that Assam is on its way to becoming one of the top-performing states. The conference reconvened at 8:30 am today, with officials continuing discussions on innovative ideas to drive the state’s growth.