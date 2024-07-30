Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Chief Minister Convenes ‘Marathon Meeting’ With Deputy Commissioners

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a 14-hour-long marathon meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts, concluding at 12:05 am. The meeting was part of the 7th District Commissioner’s Conference, aimed at discussing innovative ideas to drive the state’s growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce the successful conclusion of the first day of the 7th District Commissioner’s Conference. The marathon 14-hour deliberation ended at 12:05 am, with several innovative ideas discussed to drive the state’s growth.

CM Sarma expressed optimism, stating that Assam is on its way to becoming one of the top-performing states. The conference reconvened at 8:30 am today, with officials continuing discussions on innovative ideas to drive the state’s growth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News