Massive Security for Agartala’s 500 Pandals; 1500 Police, 24 Sensitive Areas Monitored: DM Dr Vishal Kumar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 05, 2024: West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Dr Vishal Kumar announced that major puja events will kick off in the region starting 10 October, with Agartala and West Tripura emerging as key centers of celebration.

“Big puja events will be organised from 10 October. The main centres of the puja will be Agartala, and West Tripura, among others. Nearly 900 pandals will be set up in West Tripura, and nearly 500 in AMC,” Kumar stated, highlighting the scale of the festivities.

In anticipation of the large crowds expected, a significant security presence has been planned. “Fifteen hundred extra police personnel will be deployed to monitor round-the-clock security. Nearly 500 traffic police personnel will also be deployed,” Kumar said.

Security checkpoints will be set up at 11 key locations, and high-tech surveillance measures are in place. “CCTV cameras have been installed at 24 sensitive places, and drones have been deployed,” he added. Additionally, scouts, guides, and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are on standby to ensure safety throughout the event.