Lakshman Prasad Acharya Sworn In As 32nd Governor of Assam

Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the new Governor of Assam today, replacing Gulab Chand Kataria who has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab.

Acharya, a former member of the legislative council of Uttar Pradesh and vice-president of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, took the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony held at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in the state capital.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries in attendance.

In addition to his role as Governor of Assam, Acharya will also hold the additional charge of Manipur, succeeding Anusuiya Uikye.

Acharya, 69, previously served as the Governor of Sikkim before being appointed to his new role. His appointment marks a new chapter in the governance of Assam and Manipur.

