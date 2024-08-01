Tripura’s Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Criticizes BJP, Urges Investigation into Gandatwisa Unrest

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 1, 2024: In response to the recent tragedy in Gandatwisa, Dhalai District, the CPIM has called for a thorough investigation to identify those responsible. A CPIM delegation led by Jitendra Chaudhury, Leader of the Opposition, visited the area on Thursday to assess the aftermath of the incident. The delegation included MLAs Nayan Sarkar, Sudip Sarkar, Ramu Das, former MLA Naresh Jamatia, and Sudhan Das.

The death of a young boy in Gandatwisa has ignited widespread protests, resulting in significant vandalism and the ransacking of numerous homes and shops. Speaking to reporters, Chaudhury, who also serves as the CPIM State Committee Secretary, criticized the ruling BJP for its role in the unrest.

“We came to evaluate the situation and support the victims who have lost their homes and businesses,” Chaudhury stated. “Our visit was initially delayed by the administration, citing the need to control the situation. Despite being granted permission to visit Gandatwisa on July 22nd, we were unexpectedly barred from entering.”

Chaudhury emphasized the CPIM’s commitment to uncovering the truth. “This tragic event unfolded under the BJP’s watch, and they must be held accountable,” he insisted. He highlighted the severe economic hardships facing the Gandatwisa community, including reports of families resorting to extreme measures such as selling their children.

He also criticized the BJP for organizing the Ananda Mela, where the boy’s death occurred, leading to the violent aftermath. “A proper investigation is essential to identify the real culprits,” Chaudhury urged. “Approximately 165 families are currently living in dire conditions in relief camps, lacking basic necessities like mosquito nets, medical care, and clean water. We demand proper rehabilitation, adequate aid, and security for these people.”

“We will hold the government accountable and ensure that the voices of the affected are heard. A thorough investigation must be conducted to bring the true perpetrators to justice,” Chaudhury concluded.