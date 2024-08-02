Tripura: NIMHANS Experts Addressed State-Level Training for Community Health Officers on National Mental Health Program Concludes Successfully

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2024: The state-level training of Community Health Officers (CHOs) on the National Mental Health Program (NMHP) has concluded, marking a significant step towards enhancing mental health services at the primary level. The closing ceremony was officially inaugurated by Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department. The event also featured online addresses from Prof. (Dr.) Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, Bangalore and Prof. Nabin Kumar C., Head of the Community Psychiatric Unit at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS).

The four-day capacity-building program commenced on July 29 was held at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala. Spanning July 29-30 and August 1-2, the program trained 400 CHOs on various aspects of mental health. This initiative was a collaborative effort by the NMHP, National Health Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the Goldman Sachs Mental Health Program of NIMHANS, Bangalore. Nine expert resource persons from NIMHANS focused on enhancing the skills and knowledge of CHOs to improve primary-level mental health service delivery.

Mental health is a crucial issue linked to social, emotional, and mental well-being. The fast pace of life, competitive environments, and various stressors contribute to rising mental health problems. These issues can stem from stress, life changes, biological factors, or other causes. Anxiety, depression, ambivalence, and drug addiction are prevalent concerns. Addressing mental health through structured programs is essential for building a healthy and prosperous society.

“The main objectives of this program are to increase awareness about mental health, eliminate misconceptions, create a supportive environment, and provide comprehensive mental health services,” stated Prof. Murthy. “Research and training on mental health are vital to achieving these goals.”

In his address, Gitte emphasized the importance of the CHOs’ role in mental health care. “Community Health Officers of Tripura are at the forefront in terms of quality. They are dedicated to providing all health services at the grassroots level,” he said. “Mental health problems are common, but people often hesitate to seek help due to societal stigma. It’s crucial to foster positive thinking, practice yoga, and ensure adequate sleep for mental well-being.”

The event was attended by Director of Health Service Prof. (Dr.) Sanjib Debbarma, National Health Mission Director Rajib Datta, Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Department Director Dr. Anjan Das, Head of the Department of Modern Psychiatric Hospital Dr. Swapan Chandra Barman, Member Secretary of the State Health and Family Welfare Association Dr. Nupur Debbarma, and State Program Officer of NMHP Dr. Udayan Majumdar among others.