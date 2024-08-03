Nagaland: Wokha District Bar Association Hosts Sensitization Programme On New Criminal Laws

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: In a bid to educate legal professionals on the recent changes in criminal laws, the Wokha District Bar Association organized a sensitization programme at Hammock Resort in Wokha today.

The programme focused on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, with expert speakers highlighting the defence counsel’s approach to procedural laws, rights of accused persons, and the art of trial.

The event aimed to enhance the understanding and expertise of legal professionals in navigating the new criminal laws and ensuring effective representation of clients. By hosting this programme, the Wokha District Bar Association demonstrated its commitment to promoting knowledge and excellence in the legal community.

The programme was well-attended by legal professionals, who appreciated the initiative taken by the association to clarify the nuances of the new criminal laws.