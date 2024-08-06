BJP’s Vision for Tripura is Transformative Progress and Aspirations: Dr Rajdeep Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 06, 2024: Tripura BJP in-charge Dr Rajdeep Roy on Tuesday expressed confidence in the current government’s ability to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people of Tripura. “The Bharatiya Janata Party will be very strong organizationally in the state in the coming days,” Roy declared.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, Roy detailed how the party has significantly impacted the state’s development since coming to power in 2018. “After the formation of the BJP government, many people of the state received government houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There’s still more work to be done, and eligible individuals who haven’t yet received houses will soon benefit,” Roy stated.

Roy emphasized the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has brought drinking water to 83 percent of households. “The dreams of freedom fighters are being realized in Tripura,” he said, noting the extensive road development under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. “Village-to-village roads have been paved, showcasing significant infrastructure improvements,” he added.

Reflecting on the broader progress, Roy remarked, “Rail services have improved, and Tripura is on a path of steady advancement. The state government is committed to fulfilling the people’s aspirations.” He also shared plans to engage with party workers at the booth level, ensuring grassroots connectivity and support.

Addressing future healthcare needs, Roy mentioned his intention to discuss the establishment of an AIIMS-style hospital in Tripura with senior party leaders in Delhi. “We aim to bring world-class medical facilities to the state,” he said.

However, despite the optimistic outlook, some challenges remain. While Roy praised the development of rural roads, there have been reports of road blockages demanding repairs of dilapidated infrastructure. This discrepancy raises questions about the ground realities versus the reported achievements.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, who accompanied Roy at the press conference, reiterated the party’s commitment to addressing these issues and continuing the developmental momentum in Tripura. “We are dedicated to seeing through the changes that will transform Tripura and improve the lives of its people,” Bhattacharjee concluded.