Sikkim Legislative Assembly Pays Tribute To Late Members; Passes Key Bills

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 6 – The second day of the Budget Session 2024-25 of the Eleventh Assembly began with obituary references to late Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, former MLA, late Pahalman Subba, former MP, Lok Sabha, and late Ram Chandra Poudyal, former Member and first Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to the late members, highlighting their contributions to Sikkim’s development, education, and healthcare. The House observed a two-minute silence in their honor.

The session also saw the passing of several bills, including the Sikkim Court Fees and Stamps on Documents (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Bill, 2024.

The discussion on the Annual General Budget for 2024-25 was opened, but no discussion took place. The voting and passing of the budget will be taken up on August 9, 2024.

The House was adjourned till 11:00 am, August 7, 2024.

