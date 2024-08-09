Mizoram MP Seeks Central Aid For Pig Farmers Hit By African Swine Fever

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 9: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has urged the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry to provide relief to pig farmers in the state who have been severely affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

Speaking during the 18th Lok Sabha Budget Session, Richard highlighted the devastating impact of the ASF outbreak, which has resulted in the death of over 9,000 pigs. He emphasized that the Mizoram government has not received any assistance from the central government to address the crisis.

The MP requested the disbursement of a project worth Rs. 26.725 crores to provide relief to the affected pig farmers. The ASF outbreak has been a long-standing issue in Mizoram, with the first case reported in March 2021, and has caused significant hardships for pig farmers in the state