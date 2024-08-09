Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram MP Seeks Central Aid For Pig Farmers Hit By African Swine Fever

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 9: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has urged the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry to provide relief to pig farmers in the state who have been severely affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

Speaking during the 18th Lok Sabha Budget Session, Richard highlighted the devastating impact of the ASF outbreak, which has resulted in the death of over 9,000 pigs. He emphasized that the Mizoram government has not received any assistance from the central government to address the crisis.

The MP requested the disbursement of a project worth Rs. 26.725 crores to provide relief to the affected pig farmers. The ASF outbreak has been a long-standing issue in Mizoram, with the first case reported in March 2021, and has caused significant hardships for pig farmers in the state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News