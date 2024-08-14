Sikkim: Pakyong District Administration Flags Off Special Tour For Persons With Disabilities

NET Web Desk

Pakyong, August 14: In a heartwarming celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Agawane Rohan Ramesh, IAS, DC Pakyong, flagged off a special tour for persons with disabilities from the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Pakyong.

This initiative is part of the Tiranga Yatra, organized by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC-Sikkim), promoting inclusivity and empowerment.

A specially arranged bus transported 35 students, 4 special educators from Pakyong, and officials from CRC Sikkim and the Sikkim Education Society on a memorable tour, visiting iconic landmarks like Ranka Monastery and Saramsa Garden.

Sangay Gyasto Bhutia, ADC Pakyong, and Narayan Mishra, Joint Director Education Department, graced the occasion, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and empowerment.