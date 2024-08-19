Tibetan Settlement Officer Calls On Sikkim Governor, Strengthens Ties

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 19: Dondup Sangpo, Settlement Officer of the Tibetan Settlement, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan. The meeting began with a warm welcome extended to the Governor by the delegation.

The Governor engaged in discussions with the delegation on various matters and took the opportunity to learn more about the Tibetan community settled in Sikkim.

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, two members of the delegation had the honor of tying rakhi to the Governor, symbolizing the strengthening of ties between the Tibetan community and the Governor’s office.