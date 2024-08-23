Assam Police Seize Over 7,000 Kg Of Heroin And 445 Kg Of Brown Sugar In Drug Crackdown

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 23: In a significant blow to drug trafficking, the Assam Police have seized a massive haul of narcotics, including 7,206 kg of heroin and 445 kg of brown sugar, between April 2016 and July 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state Assembly.

Responding to a question from AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, CM Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, shared detailed figures on the government’s drug seizure efforts, highlighting the confiscation of various narcotics, including opium, ganja, poppy seeds, and cough syrup.

CM Sarma revealed that over 20,000 individuals were arrested in connection with drug-related offences during this period, with around 17,000 released from jail.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, including awareness programs targeting students and the general public, and the establishment of new regional Forensic Science Laboratories to enhance the fight against drug-related crimes.

The statistics shared by CM Sarma show a significant increase in drug seizure and arrests compared to the previous period from 2011 to 2016.